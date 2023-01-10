Walnut woman's stocking stuffer yields $30k cash prize from lottery

A southwest Iowa woman won $30,000 on a scratch ticket she received as a Christmas gift.

“You just don’t believe it,” April Miller said as she claimed her prize at lottery headquarters in Clive. “It was just unreal. I still don’t believe I won that much.”

Miller, 43, of Walnut won the big prize in the Iowa Lottery’s Merry Money scratch game, according to a press release from the Iowa Lottery. Her husband, Rory, purchased the ticket at Kum & Go, 1709 Antique City Drive in Walnut, and slipped it into his wife’s Christmas stocking.

Miller scratched the ticket following her family’s Christmas celebration and quickly scanned it with the Iowa Lottery mobile app to confirm her win.

“We were screaming and jumping up and down and freaking out,” she said in the press release. “And then of course, (I) had to call all my family. I FaceTimed them to say, ‘We won!’ And they didn’t believe me, so I had to send them a picture of the app showing that I won.”

Miller said she plans to put her winnings toward home improvements, a new purse and a tropical vacation.

Merry Money was a $3 scratch game with a holiday theme. It began sales in October and ended this month after the conclusion of the holiday season. For more information about Iowa Lottery scratch games, visit ialottery.com.