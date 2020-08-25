Waste Connections collection hours shifting this week

The City of Council Bluffs’ solid waste hauler, Waste Connections, is changing its collection hours today through Friday.
According to a Facebook post made by city officials, collection will begin at 6 a.m. rather than 7. Residents on the City of Council Bluffs waste services will need to set out their recycling, trash and yard waste by 6 a.m. on their scheduled collection day, released information said.
Households with uncollected trash, recycling or yard waste on their scheduled collection day should call Waste Connections directly at 712-256-2288.
