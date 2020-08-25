 Skip to main content
Waste Connections collection hours shifting this week
20200825_new_trash.jpg

Waste Connections is altering its collection schedule Tuesday through Friday of this week.

 Courtesy City of Council Bluffs

The City of Council Bluffs’ solid waste hauler, Waste Connections, is changing its collection hours today through Friday.

According to a Facebook post made by city officials, collection will begin at 6 a.m. rather than 7. Residents on the City of Council Bluffs waste services will need to set out their recycling, trash and yard waste by 6 a.m. on their scheduled collection day, released information said.

Households with uncollected trash, recycling or yard waste on their scheduled collection day should call Waste Connections directly at 712-256-2288.

