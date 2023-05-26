Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A mandatory nonessential water usage restriction is in effect immediately for the customers of the Avoca Treatment Plant Distribution System.

The Regional Water Rural Water District has declared “Level Yellow,” the second of a system of progressive levels within its Emergency Water Conservation Plan. These restrictions are in response to the ongoing system pressure issues, which began Thursday, according to a news release.

The affected area includes members and customers of the association in Shelby, Audubon, Cass, Harrison and northern Pottawattamie Counties. The communities of Avoca, Portsmouth, Westphalia, Kirkman, Tenant, Exira, Earling, Panama, Persia and Brayton are included.

Council Bluffs Water Works customers are not impacted by this alert.

Municipal, residential, agricultural, commercial, and industrial users will be required to observe the following mandatory reduction measures:

No outdoor watering or irrigation of any kind between the hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. No watering or irrigation of lawns whatsoever. Watering of flowers, vegetable gardens, trees or shrubs less than 4 years old, and new seedlings and sod, is permitted once per week with an application not to exceed 1 inch and only between 8 p.m. and 8 a.m.

No car washing is allowed, except at commercial establishments that provide that service as their only means of income. In these cases, hours of use will be restricted to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

No water shall be used to fill private swimming pools, children’s wading pools or similar articles.

No water shall be used to clean streets, driveways, sidewalks, etc.

Large-volume water users -- including industries, motels, hotels, eating establishments and livestock confinements -- may be requested to scale back services or production.

Schools are strongly urged to cancel their activities competitions that require showers or attract crowds and take other actions to reduce water consumption.

The system is working with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources to resolve the situation. For more information, contact the Regional Water Office at 712-343-2413 or regionalwaterrwa@gmail.com.