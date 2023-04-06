Cool temperatures and windy skies remain Thursday, but a warm up is coming this weekend that should last through Easter before the mercury climbs again.

Thursday should be sunny with a high near 59, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. A west-southwest wind will blow 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 16 mph.

In the evening, the sky will remain mostly clear. Temperatures will reach a low around 33. A south wind will blow 7 to 10 mph with gusts up to 16 mph.

Here’s a look at the extended forecast:

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 67. South wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. At night, clear, with a low around 43. South wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a south wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. At night, partly cloudy, with a low around 48. South wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 75. South wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. At night, a slight chance of showers after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. South wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Monday: A slight chance of showers before 8 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 81. South southwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph. At night, mostly clear, with a low around 55. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. At night, partly cloudy, with a low around 59. South southeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.