Weather: Cold weekend ahead
Weather: Cold weekend ahead

High winds today, frost on Saturday and maybe even some snow on Sunday for the weekend.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high of 42, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. A northwest wind could gust up to 28 mph throughout the day.

Widespread frost is expected through the night for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area with a low of 25. Prepare for cold weather on Sunday with temps a little bit above freezing with a high of 38.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Widespread frost after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Widespread frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 45. Light east wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Saturday night: A 50% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Rain showers likely before 8 a.m., then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow showers before 7 p.m., then a chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a low around 23.

Monday: A slight chance of snow showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 25.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 46.

