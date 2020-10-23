Weather: Cold weekend ahead

High winds today, frost on Saturday and maybe even some snow on Sunday for the weekend.

Today will be mostly cloudy with a high of 42, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. A northwest wind could gust up to 28 mph throughout the day.

Widespread frost is expected through the night for the Council Bluffs-Omaha area with a low of 25. Prepare for cold weather on Sunday with temps a little bit above freezing with a high of 38.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Widespread frost after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Widespread frost before 10 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 45. Light east wind becoming east southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Saturday night: A 50% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.