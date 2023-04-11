Highs in the 80s are slated for the early part of this week, with today’s high topping out near 84, according to the National Weather Service.

Conditions will be a bit windy, which seems to be typical lately. Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 57.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 12 to 17 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Wednesday night: Clear, with a low around 58. Windy, with a south wind 18 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with a south wind 23 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Thursday night: A slight chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 57. Windy, with a south wind 21 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a southeast wind 17 to 21 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Breezy, with a northwest wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. Breezy, with a northwest wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a northwest wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.