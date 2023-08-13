It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 69% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Join Pottawattamie Conservation on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Hitchcock Nature Center for Perseids Shower Night Sky Event. Bring lawn chairs, blank…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 79 degrees. Today's forecasted…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…