Temperatures will be warm Monday in Council Bluffs. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 21 mph.