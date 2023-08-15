Council Bluffs folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Join Pottawattamie Conservation on Saturday at 8 p.m. at Hitchcock Nature Center for Perseids Shower Night Sky Event. Bring lawn chairs, blank…
It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. …
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Council Bluffs. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. We'll …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…