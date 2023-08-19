The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 108. 74 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until WED 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
