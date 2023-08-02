The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 49% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
