The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 74 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Excessive Heat Warning until WED 10:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Related to this story
Most Popular
