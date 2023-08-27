The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 98. Today has the makings of a …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 100. Today has the makings of a perfect day …
The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 101 …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 93. Today has the makings of a …