Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Today's foreca…
The tornadoes ranged on the Enhanced Fujita scale from EF-0 to EF-2. No one was injured but there was property and tree damage, particularly i…
The Lewis Central Community School District felt the wrath of Wednesday morning’s storm, which peeled off part of the roof over the swimming p…
Showers and storms are still in the forecast. A few spots in western Nebraska could see damaging wind and hail today. The chance for severe we…