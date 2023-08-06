It will be a warm day in Council Bluffs. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nonpareilonline.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
