The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.