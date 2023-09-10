The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Council Bluffs community. It looks to reach a mild 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nonpareilonline.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thou…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 58…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Today's c…