The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Council Bluffs area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nonpareilonline.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 7, 2023 in Council Bluffs, IA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Council Bluffs area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 thou…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a per…
Council Bluffs folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
The Council Bluffs area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. It …