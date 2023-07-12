The Lewis Central Community School District felt the wrath of Wednesday morning’s storm, which damaged at least two buildings on its central campus.

The wind peeled off part of the roof over the swimming pool at Titan Hill Intermediate School and left debris scattered inside and outside the building. A large tree limb also fell on Lewis Central Middle School, where damage was still being assessed late Wednesday morning.

The storm left a “huge hole” in the roof over the pool, Superintendent Brent Hoesing said. There’s no estimate on the damage yet, but there is a considerable amount of work to do over the remainder of the summer.

“They’ll have to remove the entire roof over the pool and all the light fixtures and ceiling tiles,” Hoesing said. “They’ll put a temporary roof on – a rubber membrane – to prevent further damage.”

The swim team was at the school waiting to practice when the storm hit. Fortunately, swim coach Bruce Schomburg hadn't let them into the pool because of the storm, Hoesing said.

Hoesing found out about the damage when a member of the custodial staff called him about 7 a.m., he said. The crew was there when the storm passed over and walked outside to check for damage and saw the roof hanging off the building.

The damage at Titan Hill was mostly limited to the pool area, Hoesing said. The wind also shattered one of the front doors and broke a skylight.

“It was all contained over the pool area, and it was wet anyway,” Hoesing said. “The rest of the building was largely unaffected."

he storm also damaged some trees and fences on school grounds, Hoesing said. The nearby Iowa School for the Deaf also had several downed trees on its campus.

Lewis Central Lucky Children, the district's child care service that meets at Titan Hill, was still able to be held as normal.

The Council Bluffs Community School District canceled its summer program at Longfellow Elementary due to a power outage, district spokeswoman Diane Ostrowski said. Freshman orientation for the district's LYFT program at Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson high schools was also canceled Wednesday.

Many of MidAmerican Energy Company’s southwest Iowa customers lost power Wednesday morning. The number without power peaked at about 9,600, according to Geoff Greenwood, media relations manager for MidAmerican Energy. That figure includes most of Pottawattamie and Mills counties and part of Montgomery County.

“There’s heavy tree damage,” Greenwood said. “In some situations, our line crews can’t go into an area until the tree crews have cleared the debris. We called in crews from northwest Iowa and the Des Moines area to Council Bluffs area to assist with (power) restoration.”

Service should be restored to most customers by Wednesday evening, although it may take longer for some, Greenwood said.