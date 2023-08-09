Residents near and far are invited to bring their lawn chairs, blankets and telescopes and join Pottawattamie Conservation on Saturday at 8 p.m. for the Perseids Shower Night Sky Event at Hitchcock Nature Center.

The Perseids meteor shower is considered the best meteor shower of the year, often with 50 to 100 meteors falling per hour during its peak in mid-August.

Hitchcock Nature Center, , 27792 Ski Hill Loop in Honey Creek, is a great location for viewing the shower and other celestial bodies because of its distance from city lights and large rolling hills that offer obstructed views of the night sky.

The Omaha Astronomical Society will be present at the park with telescopes that offer visitors close-up views of the night sky’s celestial bodies.

This event is free with a $5 per vehicle park entry fee or Pottawattamie Conservation Foundation membership.

Vehicles will be allowed into the park, spaces permitting, until 10 p.m. All vehicles will need to exit the park by midnight.

The Perseids Shower Night Sky Event is highly dependent on weather and cloud cover. Those planning on attending should check pottconservation.com or the Hitchcock Nature Center Facebook page for any changes or cancellations before they head out.