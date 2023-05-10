This weekend, Bayliss Park will host a variety of events as part of Celebrate CB, a week-long celebration of Council Bluffs, founded over 50 years ago by the school system.

Friday 5/12

Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce Agriculture Committee Cookout

What: The Council Bluffs Chamber of Commerce Agricultural Committee will host a barbecue with $12 steak sandwiches and $10 hamburgers with a side of chips and drink. All proceeds from the event will fund scholarships for students studying careers in agriculture.

When: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Bayliss Park

Carnival in Bayliss Park

What: Carnival rides, games and food trucks will fill the park Thursday through Sunday for four days of fun.

When: 5 to 10 p.m.

Where: Bayliss Park

Scavenger Hunt on the Iowa West Art app



What: Download the Otocast app and leave it open while biking or driving to 10 locations throughout the community. For each site you visit, you will receive an entry to win one of three family-fun themed prize baskets from The 712 Initiative.

When: May 6 through May 13

Saturday 5/13

Carnival in Bayliss Park

What: Carnival rides, games and food trucks will fill the park Thursday through Sunday for four days of fun.

When: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Where: Bayliss Park

Celebrate CB Parade

What: The annual parade of floats, performances and music will showcase local business, schools and churches. The parade begins and ends in downtown Council Bluffs circling Bayliss Park. This years theme is "magical moments." For schedule and more information, visit the 712 initiative website.

When: 10:30 a.m. to noon

Where: Downtown Council Bluffs

Kids Activities

What: Following the parade, bring the family to Bayliss Park for free children's activities. Free yard games hosted by City Parks & Rec, obstacle course and healthy snack courtesy of YMCA, temporary tattoos, rubber duck in water ring toss, large Jenga game by the CB Schools Foundation, fire trucks, puppet painting, animal Olympics and more.

When: noon to 3 p.m.

Where: Bayliss Park

Council Bluffs Kids Business Fair

What: Children grades first through 12th are invited to participate as vendors selling their creations or showcasing a service they provide. Support local youths hobbies and dreams by stopping by after the parade and during the children's activities.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Bayliss Park

Kanesville Symphony

What: Kanesville Symphony performance following the parade.

When: 1 to 3 p.m.

Where: Bayliss Park

Sunday 5/14

Carnival at Bayliss Park

What: Carnival rides, games and food trucks will fill the park Thursday through Sunday for four days of fun.

When: 1 to 7 p.m.

Where: Bayliss Park