West Central Community Action discusses disaster proclamation assistance

On Thursday, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation in response to severe storms on Dec. 15. The governor’s proclamation activated the Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program (IIAGP) and the Iowa Disaster Case Management program.

West Central Community Action had 7 counties declared a disaster area: Cass, Harrison, Mills, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie and Shelby Counties.

The Iowa Individual Assistance Grant Program (IIAGP) may provide up to $5,000 of assistance, reimbursement and/or vendor voucher, for covered items to households at or below 200% of the federal poverty level or a maximum annual income of $43,920 for a family of three. Applications must be made through your local community action office.

West Central Community Action is located at the Omni Centre Business Park, 300 W. Broadway, Suite 35 in Council Bluffs. The office can be reached at 712-322-2621.

Area residents may be eligible for repair or replacement of items damaged by storms/flooding. Potential applicants have 45 days from the date of proclamation to submit a claim. Claims are due by Jan. 31, 2022.

The Iowa Disaster Case Management (IDCM) program is to address serious needs to overcome disaster-related hardship, injury or adverse conditions. Disaster case managers work with clients to create a disaster recovery plan and provide guidance and referrals. There are no income eligibility requirement for Disaster Case Management and there is no direct financial assistance provide by Disaster Case Management. Disaster Case Management closes 180 days from the disaster proclamation, on April 15, 2022.

Additionally, individuals affected by the storms/flooding are encouraged to report their damage/losses to their county emergency management office.