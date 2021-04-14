 Skip to main content
Western Iowa friends split $100,000 lottery prize
lotto winners

From left: Alicia Bonham, Joshua Gunnarson and Terry Gunnarson.

 Courtesy Iowa Lottery

CLIVE — Three western Iowa friends have won a $100,000 lottery prize.

Alicia Bonham of McClelland, and Joshua Gunnarson and Terry Gunnarson, both of Marathon, won the fifth top prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “The Cash Game” scratch game.

The trio, who call themselves “The Misfits,” bought their winning ticket at Casey’s, 19900 Virginia Hills Road in Council Bluffs. They claimed their prize Friday at lottery headquarters in Clive.

The Cash Game is a $10 scratch game. It’s the Iowa Lottery’s first-ever transparent scratch ticket. It features 12 top prizes of $100,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.83. For more information about this game and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.

