Western Iowa photographers grace this year's Loess Hills calendar

The 2023 Loess Hills calendar features photographs of local flora and fauna taken by 10 photographers from western Iowa.

The photos for this year’s calendar were taken by Sandy Bubke of Mapleton; Dave Burmeister of Logan; Larry Green of Mondamin; Ruth Pickle of Moorhead; Jean Regan of Council Bluffs; Pat Stillman of Moorhead; Lynette Thies of Ute; Jackie Thomsen of Woodbine; Mike Whye of Council Bluffs; and Randall Williams, Sioux City.

The cover photo, titled “Blowing in the Wind,” was taken by Green. It features a close-up image of a milkweed plant.

The Loess Hills Hospitality Association has been publishing calendars since 1995. Proceeds from sales of the calendar go to the LHHA.

The 2023 calendar can be purchased in person at the Loess Hills Visitor Center or online at loesshillstours.com/gift-shop-and-visitor-center.html.

