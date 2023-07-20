Westfair festivities kick off with 4-H events this weekend, getting into the big swing of things next week on Wednesday, July 26.

The fun continues through Monday, July 31 at the Westfair Fairgrounds and Amphitheater, 22984 Highway 6, Council Bluffs, in celebration of the fair's 50th year.

Each day will feature a series of 4-H/FFA shows alongside carnival rides, various repeating shows and several one-time events, a schedule for which can be found at westfair.org, or on Facebook and Instagram.

From July 27-30, each night will offer a nightcap event, including drag races, truck and tractor pulling, figure eight races and a demolition derby.

Front gate admission will be free, but various events, including the nightcap events, will need paid entry. Free parking will be available. A Westfair membership can also be purchased for entry into all arena events.

A complete list of events is as follows:

DAILY

(Wednesday through Sunday, July 26-30)

Midway Carnival Rides

Polka Dot Variety Show

Hot Diggity Dog Show

Hot Glass Academy Glass Blowing

Free kids activities (noon to 2 p.m. Thursday through Saturday only)

One-time events

July 22

9 a.m. — Horse Show

July 23

6 p.m. — Small Pet Show

6:30 p.m. — Cat Show

July 24

5:30 p.m. — Table Setting and educational presentations

July 25

8 a.m. — Llama Show

July 26

8:30 a.m. — Static Exhibits

4 p.m. — 4-H/FFA Ice Cream Social

7 p.m. — Honorary Fair Board Presentation

7 p.m. — Queen Coronation

7 p.m. — Car Show

July 27

7:30 a.m. — Sheep

Approx. 10 a.m. (following sheep) — Goats

3 p.m. — Poultry

4:30 p.m. — Working Exhibit Showcase

6:30 p.m. — Wildlife Encounters Presentation

7 p.m. — Drag races

July 28

7:30 a.m. — Swine

8:30 a.m. — Rabbits

1:30 p.m. — Breeding Heifer/Cow-Calf/Bucket Calf Show

3 p.m. — Water ROCKS

6 p.m. — Truck and Tractor Pull

July 29

7:30 a.m. — Market Beef

5:30 p.m. — Dogs

7 p.m. — Figure Eight Races

July 30

9 a.m. — WESTFAIR MX

10 a.m. — Cloverbud Pet Show

11:30 a.m. — Southwest Iowa Shootout

1 and 3 p.m. — Myers Pedal Pull

2 p.m. — Share the Fun & Style Show

4:30 p.m. — Scholarship presentation

5 p.m. — Apple Pie Auction

6 p.m. — Demolition derby

July 31

noon — Livestock Auction of 4-H Champions

Here's a look at events coming up in the next few days across the area:

Thursday, July 20

• The Council Bluffs Community Walking Club will stroll at Big Lake Park from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The club is free and open to anyone in the community.

• Cool off with the Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party at Northern Linden and Walton avenues from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

• Explore the Council Bluffs Farmers Market from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bayliss Park. The market includes wellness activities and live entertainment.

• Hop on your bike for the Thursday evening Taco Ride along the Wabash Trace Nature Trail starting at 5 p.m. and concluding about 20 miles through the Loess Hills with dinner at Tobey Jack's Mineola Steakhouse. Most riders start at the Iowa West Foundation Trailhead Park, 4102 Harry Langdon Blvd., which offers parking.

• Check out Bikes on the 100 Block from 5 to 10 p.m., featuring live music by Big Bang Maybe! There will be a block-long beer garden with lots of entertainment. Enter from Second and Broadway with your motorcycle; bikes are allowed to park on 100 through 400 blocks.

Friday, July 21

• Celebrate the BLink free Wi-Fi network at a community picnic from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.at River's Edge Pavilion, 4520 River's Edge Parkway. Lunch and children's activities will be available, including face painting, balloon twisting, the imagination playground and Belles' Play Garden. The Luminarium will have a mobile exhibit on site. A brief presentation will be held at 11:30 a.m.

• The O-Con Expo, dedicated to indie comics and pop culture, returns to the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way, and runs through Sunday, July 23. Find the schedule and obtain passes at theoconexpo.com.

• See folk rock band The Algorhythms at Full Fledged Brewing Co., 40 Arena Way, at 7 p.m. The band will be outside, pending nice weather, so bring your lawn chairs.

• Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2444 N. Broadway, welcomes preschool and elementary-age children to its Pets Unleashed VBS on Friday and Saturday. Parents and families are welcome to stay for the pet-the pet-inspired Bible adventure, which includes dinner at 6 p.m. on Friday night and a cookout at noon on Saturday. Find more information at vbspro.events/p/events/08c469.