Westfair returns in full in 2021

Killion said during 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic affected countless people, venues and businesses, motocross races helped Westfair continue to generate revenue.

"We have about six races per year throughout the summer months," Killion said. "Last year’s races were were able to generate the revenue to keep us afloat."

Killion said last year, "was a learning experience for everyone having to deal with a serious pandemic like we did. We were fortunate on our part, from a financial standpoint, because the governor did continue to allow racing events when everything was canceled."

As for Westfair 2021, the carnival returns, with rides and games available Wednesday through Sunday.

This year's green space shows include a comedy gunfight western show Wednesday through Sunday and the magic of Kevin Barnes, who'll do a show daily Wednesday through Sunday while also roaming the fairgrounds to entertain fairgoers with magic, Killion said.

"It’s one of those farm community traditions. Bringing people into the fair. We have documentation that Council Bluffs hosted an ag expo going back clear to 1861," Killion, who's been on the board for about 15 years, said about what he loves about Westfair. "The carnival, the arena events. It ties back to the traditions of county fairs that unfortunately are starting to die out, even here in the Midwest, because of competition with other entertainment. It’s sometimes hard to compete with the other options. But there's just something about the county fair that’s in our roots."

