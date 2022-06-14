Westlake Ace Hardware, Salvation Army partner on summer fan drive

Thanks to Westlake Ace Hardware, its customers and The Salvation Army, more local residents will be able to get some relief from this summer’s heat through The Salvation Army’s summer fan program.

In addition, the entryway at the Council Bluffs Corps can be used as a cooling center until 2 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. the rest of the week. The entryway offers seating in an air-conditioned space, as well as water and cups.

Westlake Ace Hardware and The Salvation Army have kicked off their 10th annual Fan Drive to raise money to purchase fans for people in need, according to a joint press release. Westlake Ace shoppers are invited to round up their purchases or donate the amount of their choice to help bolster The Salvation Army’s fan supply.

The drive continues through Sunday at 127 stores across the country, including the Council Bluffs store. Last year, the drive raised $110,000 nationwide to support The Salvation Army’s summer fan program.

The Salvation Army’s Council Bluffs Corps has some fans available to those who need them now and will continue to give away fans throughout the summer, a spokeswoman said. Those who need fans are asked to call the office at 712-328-2088 to make sure a staff person will be there and bring an Iowa ID. The Salvation Army will furnish one fan per household.

The Salvation Army is seeing a greater need this year due to the rising cost of food, gas and other daily necessities, the press release stated.

When temperatures reach 90 degrees or hotter, fans are critical for people who do not have a working air conditioner in their homes — especially older adults and those with medical conditions. The annual Fan Drive is a lifeline to many people, helping to combat the summer heat. One box fan can help circulate air in a home or reduce the need to use an air conditioner 24/7.

The American Red Cross recommends drinking plenty of fluids and avoiding beverages that contain caffeine or alcohol. If needed, people are advised to seek refuge in an air-conditioned facility, such as a library, community center, shopping mall or retail store.

Donations can also be made by purchasing a new fan and dropping it off at The Salvation Army, 715 N. 16th St., or by donating online at westlakehardware.com/fan-drive.

