Westlake customers boost The Salvation Army's summer fan program

Westlake Ace Hardware boosted The Salvation Army’s summer fan program Thursday by donating 30 fans to the organization’s Council Bluffs Corps.
The fans were purchased with funds raised during the store’s fan drive held from June 3-20. Customers donated $375 for the program by rounding up purchases at the cash register, according to a press release from Westlake Ace Hardware.
The hardware store chain is the summer fan program’s biggest supporter, according to Capt. Dana Cook, one of the local unit’s corps officers.
Westlake held the drive at 121 stores nationwide. Nationally, $110,000 was raised, the release stated. Last year, Westlake and its customers donated a record $130,000 nationwide, which translated into more than 9,000 fans being given to The Salvation Army for distribution.
“Every year, our customers amaze us with their generous support of the fan drive,” said Andy Schmitt, vice president and CEO of Westlake Ace Hardware. “By simply rounding up their purchase, they are helping their fellow citizens stay cool during the hot summer months. We are very proud to sponsor the fan drive and help supply fans for The Salvation Army to give to those in need.”
The new additions bring the corps’ fan inventory to 60, since it had quite a few left from last year, Cook said. So far this summer, the corps has given out 22 fans, she said. She expects more requests when the next heat wave settles in.
There are no income requirements that must be met to be eligible for a fan, she said. People who need them can simply go to The Salvation Army at 715 N. 16th St., show a photo ID and receive one fan per household.
When temperatures reach 90 degrees or hotter, fans are critical for people who do not have a working air conditioner in their homes – especially older adults and those with chronic health conditions. The American Red Cross recommends drinking plenty of fluids and avoiding beverages that contain caffeine or alcohol. If needed, people are advised to seek refuge in an air-conditioned facility, such as a library, community center, shopping mall or retail store.
Those would like to donate to the fan program can still do so by purchasing a new fan and dropping it off at The Salvation Army or by donating online at westlakehardware.com/fan-drive. All donations stay in the local community.