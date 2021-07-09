Westlake customers boost The Salvation Army's summer fan program

Westlake Ace Hardware boosted The Salvation Army’s summer fan program Thursday by donating 30 fans to the organization’s Council Bluffs Corps.

The fans were purchased with funds raised during the store’s fan drive held from June 3-20. Customers donated $375 for the program by rounding up purchases at the cash register, according to a press release from Westlake Ace Hardware.

The hardware store chain is the summer fan program’s biggest supporter, according to Capt. Dana Cook, one of the local unit’s corps officers.

Westlake held the drive at 121 stores nationwide. Nationally, $110,000 was raised, the release stated. Last year, Westlake and its customers donated a record $130,000 nationwide, which translated into more than 9,000 fans being given to The Salvation Army for distribution.

“Every year, our customers amaze us with their generous support of the fan drive,” said Andy Schmitt, vice president and CEO of Westlake Ace Hardware. “By simply rounding up their purchase, they are helping their fellow citizens stay cool during the hot summer months. We are very proud to sponsor the fan drive and help supply fans for The Salvation Army to give to those in need.”