Westlake holding fan drive for The Salvation Army

The heat is on, and The Salvation Army's Council Bluffs Corps is ready to provide fans for those without air conditioning.
The Corps actually had extra fans last year, said Officer Dana Cook.
“We have some in the building now, so they could come even now and get one,” she said.
To beef up this year's supply, Westlake Ace Hardware is hosting a fan drive for The Salvation Army again this year. The drive kicked off on June 3 at Westlake Ace Hardware, 721 W. Broadway, and will run through June 20 at 121 stores nationwide, according to a press release from Westlake.
“During the fan drive, Westlake Ace customers are asked to donate by rounding up their purchase at the register,” the press release stated.
Donations will go toward the purchase of new box fans for local Salvation Army units. Last year, Westlake and its customers donated a record $130,000 nationwide, which translated to more than 9,000 fans being given to The Salvation Army for distribution.
“Every year, our customers amaze us with their generous support of the fan drive,” Andy Schmitt, vice president and COO of Westlake Ace Hardware, said in the release. “By simply rounding up their purchase, they are helping their fellow citizens stay cool during the hot summer months. We are very proud to sponsor the fan drive and help supply fans for The Salvation Army to give to those in need.”
Last year, the pandemic kept many people away, Cook said.
“Because we had so many fans, we gave them away at the food distribution,” she said.
The Corps offers food boxes from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month, Cook said.
Those requesting fans need to bring a photo ID and will receive one fan per household, she said.
“Summer is a wonderful season, but it also brings life-threatening heat to individuals and families struggling to pay utilities and rent due to pandemic poverty,” said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander for The Salvation Army. “Westlake Ace Hardware’s annual fan drive will keep thousands of vulnerable people cool and safe despite the heat.”
When temperatures reach 90 degrees or higher, fans are critical for people who do not have a working air conditioner in their homes -- especially older adults and those with a chronic health condition. The American Red Cross recommends drinking plenty of fluids and avoiding beverages with caffeine or alcohol. If needed, people are advised to seek refuge in an air-conditioned facility, such as a library, community center, shopping mall or retail store.
Those who want to help can round up at Westlake Ace Hardware Store or buy a new fan and drop it off at The Salvation Army at 715 N. 16th St. Supporters can also donate online at westlakehardware.com/fan-drive. All donations, both in-store and online, stay in the local community.