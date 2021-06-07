Westlake holding fan drive for The Salvation Army

Last year, the pandemic kept many people away, Cook said.

“Because we had so many fans, we gave them away at the food distribution,” she said.

The Corps offers food boxes from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month and from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month, Cook said.

Those requesting fans need to bring a photo ID and will receive one fan per household, she said.

“Summer is a wonderful season, but it also brings life-threatening heat to individuals and families struggling to pay utilities and rent due to pandemic poverty,” said Commissioner Kenneth G. Hodder, national commander for The Salvation Army. “Westlake Ace Hardware’s annual fan drive will keep thousands of vulnerable people cool and safe despite the heat.”

When temperatures reach 90 degrees or higher, fans are critical for people who do not have a working air conditioner in their homes -- especially older adults and those with a chronic health condition. The American Red Cross recommends drinking plenty of fluids and avoiding beverages with caffeine or alcohol. If needed, people are advised to seek refuge in an air-conditioned facility, such as a library, community center, shopping mall or retail store.

Those who want to help can round up at Westlake Ace Hardware Store or buy a new fan and drop it off at The Salvation Army at 715 N. 16th St. Supporters can also donate online at westlakehardware.com/fan-drive. All donations, both in-store and online, stay in the local community.

