The Jennie Edmundson Foundation is gearing up for its annual Wheels of Courage auto show.

This year’s event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, at Quaker Steak & Lube, 3320 Mid-America Drive. Judging begins at noon, and awards will be announced at 3 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit the Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital Cancer Center Charitable Patient Care Fund. The fund helps patients pay for medical services, therapy and prescriptions related to their cancer treatment, as well as everyday expenses like transportation, rent and utilities.

The car show usually attracts 150 to 200 vehicles, according to Tara Slevin, chief philanthropy officer at Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and president of the Jennie Edmundson Foundation. The event also includes a silent auction and a 50-50 raffle.

“Wheels of Courage has been one of our strongest fundraiser the last couple of years,” she said. “It’s been a delight for us to see this event grow.”

Vehicles will be judged in 16 different categories, with trophies going to the top three in each one. Categories include everything from Tri-Fives to rods, sports cars and trucks; Ford, GM, Mopar and original; and an official Kidz Class.

This year, special awards will be given to vehicles chosen by each of the Spirit of Courage honorees: Rita Epperson, Brent Malskeit, Fran Shorey and Marlene Turner, Slevin said.

Jeremy Noel and Pat Miller were the driving force behind the event when it was put together in 2015.

Car buffs will miss Kim Elder, who died on May 19, 2023. Kim and his wife, Carol, began volunteering in 2016 and continued to help every year, Slevin said.

“I usually register a lot of the cars at Quaker Steak & Lube on Thursday nights – their classic car night,” although the weather and her husband’s illness interfered with that on a couple of Thursdays, Carol Elder said. People can also register their vehicles online or before 11 a.m. on the event for $20 per entry.

She also helps with the 50-50 raffle and T-shirt sales.

For more information, for sponsorship opportunities or to register online, visit jehfoundation.org.

■ ■ ■

Here’s a look ahead at some other upcoming events:

Thursday, June 22

• The Council Bluffs Community Walking Club will take a trek along the Western Historic Trail Center Loop, 3434 Richard Downing Ave., from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. The club is free and open to anyone in the community.

• Cool off with the Council Bluffs Fire Department hydrant party at 40th Street and Avenue C from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

• Explore the Council Bluffs Farmers Market from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Bayliss Park. The market includes wellness activities and live entertainment.

• Hop on your bike for the Thursday evening Taco Ride along the Wabash Trace Nature Trail starting at 5 p.m. and concluding about 20 miles through the Loess Hills with dinner at Tobey Jack's Mineola Steakhouse. Most riders start at the Iowa West Foundation Trailhead Park, 4102 Harry Langdon Blvd., which offers parking.

• The 746 Needlework Club meets 6 to 8 p.m. at the Council Bluffs Public Library for knitting, crochet and embroidery of all skill levels. Bring your own supplies or project.

Friday, June 23

• Recreation On-The-Move will hold a pop-up recreational activity from 1 to 3 p.m. at Vincent Bluff aimed at children and their friends, parents or caregivers.

• Treynor Days kicks off with a community dinner at 5:30 p.m. at Treynor Recreation Area. The menu is hamburgers, brats and hot dogs. A sand volleyball tournament will be held at 6 p.m., and fireworks are scheduled for 10:30 p.m.

• Hoff Fourth Friday brings a lineup of food, music, arts and other activities to the Hoff Family Arts & Culture Center, 1001 S. Sixth St. in Council Bluffs. Enjoy McCormick's 1894 bar from 4 to 10 p.m., a pop-up restaurant BBQ Brothers from 5 to 9 p.m., an art gallery and studio artists from 6 to 9 p.m., Pinatas & Pinot from 7 to 9 p.m. and live music from Nathan Paul and Justin Shelton from 8 to 10 p.m. Find more at paceartsiowa.org/events.

• Outside the Hoff Center, an ARTlot Party will feature live music from Jocelyn Olivia and Brenda Lee from 6 to 8 p.m. along with Graffiti w/ a Purpose, Puppet Painting and Demolition Art. The cost is $15 for members, $20 for non-members and free for children age 10 and younger.