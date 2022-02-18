Which bills survived the Iowa Legislature’s first funnel? Which did not?

DES MOINES — Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school tuition assistance and E15 ethanol requirements are still alive.

A restriction on the use of eminent domain is dead.

The first funnel — a self-imposed deadline designed to force state lawmakers stay on target and put aside proposals that don’t have enough support — was reached this week.

Moving forward, only bills that have at least passed through the first two steps of the legislative process — a subcommittee hearing and full committee vote — can still be considered for the rest of the session.

Any bills that did not reach that benchmark are ineligible for the remainder of the year.

There are exceptions: budget and tax policy bills are not subject to funnel deadlines. And leaders can make legislative maneuvers if they truly wish to resurrect a proposal from the dead.

Here is a look at some of the bills that did survive this week’s funnel, and some that did not:

Survived

• Income tax cuts: Both the House (House File 2317) and Senate (Senate Study Bill 3074)

• Ethanol: Reynolds’ proposal to require the E15 ethanol blend at most Iowa gas stations, House File 2128

• School choice: Reynolds’ bill, Senate Study Bill 3080, would give taxpayer funds to families wanting to place their student in a private school. Last year, the bill faltered in the House over concerns from legislators with rural school districts in their district.

• School books: House Study Bill 706 is House Republicans’ proposal to address parents who want some books or other materials removed from school libraries or classrooms. The bill requires schools to post all educational materials online for parents to review along with the district’s policy for how parents may challenge materials. The Senate’s version, Senate File 2198, goes further: it creates legal recourse for parents who disagree with a school’s decision by allowing them to sue the district or teachers.

• Transgender sports: Both the Senate (Senate Study Bill 3146) and House (House File 2309) have advanced bills that would ban transgender girls from competing in girls sports.

• Vaccines: House Study Bill 647 would ban all businesses, schools and government agencies from requiring any vaccination for workers or students and prohibit them from requiring face coverings.

• Abortion: House File 2119 would ban the dispensation of telemedicine abortion drugs.

• Traffic cameras: Senate File 2078 would prohibit law enforcement in cities of 12,000 or fewer residents from ticketing speeders unless they are going 20 miles per hour over the speed limit or more. Senate Study Bill 3012 would outright ban all such cameras.

• Mobile devices: Senate File 30 would ban the hand-held use of mobile devices while driving. House Study Bill 561 calls for a partial ban in school and construction zones.

• Teachers: House File 2085 is a part of House Republicans’ plan to help schools find more teachers. It would create a temporary teacher’s license for anyone with a bachelor’s degree who completes an alternative teacher certification program and a praxis subject assessment. Groups representing teachers and school boards are opposed.

• Public assistance: Senate Republicans have been driving the legislation on increasing verification measures for individuals who qualify for public assistance, in House Study Bill 698 and Senate Study Bill 3093.

• Solar panels: Solar panels could not be installed on farmland deemed to be of high agricultural value under Senate File 2127.

• Bottle bill: Changes to the bottle bill are still alive, in House Study Bill 709. Is this the year legislators finally address Iowa’s recyclables law? Stay tuned.

Did not survive

• Eminent domain: A proposal to limit the state’s use of eminent domain — the practice of the government claiming private land for private business projects. (Senate File 2160)

• Classroom cameras: A proposal to require cameras in all K-12 classrooms in order to livestream instruction. (House File 2177)

• Vaccines: Insurance companies would have been prohibited from offering financial incentives for vaccinations. (Senate Study Bill 3037)

• Sports: Would have required Iowa, Iowa State and Northern Iowa play each other. (House File 2039)

• Farm: While virtually all bills introduced by Democrats failed to advance — Republicans have agenda-setting majorities in both chambers — one noteworthy inclusion is the Democrats’ proposal to place a temporary moratorium on large-scale animal feeding operations. (House File 2305)