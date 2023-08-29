The new Willow Lake Nature Center will open to the public Friday, Sept. 1 and through Labor Day weekend.

The Willow Lake Nature Center is located six miles northwest of Woodbine at the Willow Lake Recreation Area.

Newly constructed, the nature center is the headquarters for Harrison County Conservation Board, and has a classroom for conservation education programs and an exhibit hall featuring interactive displays about watersheds, wildlife and habitats. There is no cost to explore the nature center and it is great for all ages.

The Willow Lake Nature Center will be open Friday, Sept. 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3 from noon to 4 p.m., and Monday, Sept. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be popsicles and a make-and-take craft for children.

Visitors should use the driveway off Easton Trail and park in the concrete parking lot at 2725 Easton Trail, Woodbine.

Going forward, regular hours will be Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays in September and October from noon to 4 p.m. Project construction began in 2021.

In early August, the Harrison County Conservation Board voted to close Willow Lake Recreation Area to hunting, citing visitor/user safety, an uptick of trail usage by the public during hunting seasons and a camping season that goes well into early winter.

“We value the hunting tradition that many of us have grown up with, and we encourage our citizens and visitors to continue this tradition, but we want to go forward in a responsible manner," Director Scott Nelson said in a Facebook post on the Willow Lake Nature Center page. "There are boundless hunting opportunities in Harrison County, and we hope that you will explore these wonderful areas.”

For more information, visit HarrisonCountyParks.org.