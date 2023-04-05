Wednesday won't be quite as warm, but the wind is sticking around.

The National Weather Service out of Valley, Nebraska, is forecasting a high near 48 for Wednesday. A west-northwest wind will blow 20 to 22 mph, with guests as high as 32 mph.

Temperatures are expected to fall below freezing tonight, with a low around 25. The wind will be west-northwest from 6 to 16 mph, with gusts reaching up to 25 mph.

Here's a look at the extended forecast:

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 59. West southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. At night, mostly clear, with a low around 34. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a south wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph. At night, mostly clear, with a low around 46. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. At night, a slight chance of showers after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. South wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. South southwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. At night, partly cloudy, with a low around 47. West wind 8 to 10 mph becoming east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. At night, mostly clear, with a low around 54. South southeast wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.