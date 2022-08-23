Wine-D Down set for Sept. 15 at Ditmars Orchard

Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center is launching a new event to raise funds for its virtual mental health services.

Wine-D Down with Wings is set for Thursday, Sept. 15, from 6 to 9 p.m. at Ditmars Orchard and Vineyard in Council Bluffs. This is a change in date and venue after Prairie Crossing Vineyard and Winery in Treynor suffered extensive storm damage June 14. (The winery recently reopened.)

The evening will include wine from the vineyard, appetizers by the Chef Around the Block, live music by singer/songwriter Paul Hart, wine trivia with prizes, an art exhibition featuring the work of Council Bluffs artist Lorelle Carr, goat cuddling and more. Carr will donate a percentage of the evening’s art sales to Wings. To view her work, visit lorellecarr.com.

Tickets are $50 per couple and $30 per person. Each ticket holder will receive a commemorative wine glass. The registration deadline is Sept. 8. Wings of Hope is also selling $5 raffle tickets for a chance to win a 22-inch heavy duty enameled kettle grill, valued at $265.

Wings of Hope Executive Director Carolyn Ettinger said the need for mental health services for cancer patients and their care partners has never been higher. She cited a study published by the National Institute of Health that reports an alarmingly high rate of stress, depression and anxiety among patients with cancer, exceeding those previously benchmarked in this population and on par with noncancer patients with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“Wings of Hope is thrilled to be able to offer virtual programming to those who are unable to meet in person — the chance to talk to others and share your cancer story can make a big difference in your total health,” she said.

Tickets can be purchased online at wingsofhope.org/wine-ddownwithwings or by calling 712-325-8970. Cash, checks and credit cards accepted.

The 2022 event is sponsored by Hematology & Oncology Consultants PC, Hillcrest Hospice Care, TS Bank, Collins Consulting Inc., Colbalt Credit Union, Ditmars Orchard & Vineyard, Iowa Western Community College, American National Bank, Kelly and Inez Summy, SilverStone Group | HUB International, Prairie Crossing Vineyard and Winery, the Chef Around the Block, The Occasional Collective, Treynor Java Supply, Paul Hart (in honor of Charles Hart), the little gallery and the City of Council Bluffs.

For more information, call 712-325-8970.