Wings of Hope asks supporters to invest in services for cancer patients

Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center is offering supporters a new way to help people affected by cancer.

The center provides all programming free of charge to patients, survivors and care partners. The new Wings of Hope Online Holiday Catalog provides an opportunity for people to pay for selected services in someone’s name and then donate them back to the nonprofit organization for someone in need. The catalog is available at wingsofhope.org/holiday-catalog.

“We understand that the emotional and mental health needs of those touched by cancer are an integral part of healing,” said Carolyn Ettinger, executive director. “The support provided at Wings of Hope complements the medical care provided by oncologists and health care providers. We hope you’ll support those you know who are facing the challenges of cancer through the catalog gifts at Wings of Hope.”

Items available include vouchers for the organization’s HOPE Financial Assistance Program, which provides assistance with food, medical equipment, medication (OTX AND Rx) and transportation for cancer patients who meet the income guidelines, one hour of companion counseling for a cancer patient or care partner in need and more.

In recognition of each donation, shoppers will receive a certificate in the beneficiary’s name that acknowledges the donation to Wings of Hope. Certificates will be emailed or mailed to the shopper. For those who request receiving the certificate by mail, purchases must be made by Dec. 19, 2022 to allow receipt before Dec. 25, 2022.

For more information, visit wingsofhope.org/holiday-catalog or call 712-325-8970.