Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center fundraising event postponed

Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center’s Wine-d Down with Wings event has been postponed because of storm damage at Prairie Crossing Vineyard and Winery in Treynor, where it was to be held.
The fundraiser, which was set for June 30, will be rescheduled when a new date and location have been determined. For more information, visit wingsofhope.org/events or call 712-325-8970.
