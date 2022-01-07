Wings of Hope Discovery Circle series to focus on self-compassion

Wings of Hope will offer a Discovery Circle series on self-compassion starting Jan. 18.

“Self-Compassion on the Cancer Journey: Discovering Your Compassionate Voice” will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays from Jan. 18 to Feb. 8 via Zoom.

The free, four-part series will include the following topics:

Jan. 18 — Loving-Kindness

Jan. 25 — Meeting Difficult Emotions

Feb. 1 — Self-Compassion, Shame and Our Bodies

Feb. 8 — Embracing the Good & Self-Appreciation

Discovery Circles series allow cancer patients, survivors and care partners to explore tools designed to reduce stress, honor emotions and use mind-body-spirit connections to restore hope and promote healing, according to a press release from Wings of Hope. The facilitators are Carolyn Ettinger, executive director of Wings of Hope, and Ann Jones, a member of the Wings of Hope Board of Directors.

The registration deadline is Jan. 11. To register, call 712-325-8970 or email Carolyn@wingsofhope.org.

