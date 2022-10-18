Wings of Hope honors late volunteer, who was a founding board member

Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center honored the late Mary Jo Higginbotham with the 2022 Larry Hill Memorial Award at the organization’s annual dinner on Oct. 10.

“Mary Jo has been a vital part of Wings of Hope since the very beginning,” said Carolyn Ettinger, Wings of Hope executive director. “Her selfless dedication has been evident in so many ways — serving on the board, being an active participant on fundraising and event committees, donating generously and volunteering in the office. As recently as May, she was here at Wings stuffing envelopes and laughing with the other volunteers.”

She died on Aug. 13, 2022 at her home at the age of 89.

The Larry Hill Memorial Award, presented annually, honors those who share their gifts and talents to benefit cancer patients and their families in the Omaha/Council Bluffs metro and throughout southwest Iowa. Hill, an artist and cancer survivor, was a member of the original board of directors at Wings.

The evening also included the election of board officers. Patti Higginbotham was elected president of the Wings of Hope Board of Directors; Jodie Boswell of CHI Mercy Hospital was elected vice president; Deb Kennebeck of Availa Bank was elected treasurer, and Ettinger was elected secretary.

