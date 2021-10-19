Wings of Hope offers annual breast cancer awareness event online

Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center will hold its annual Women Helping Women event virtually this year.
The session will run from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
The Breast Cancer Awareness Virtual Event will feature a presentation by guest speaker Lori Buckley, an occupational therapist, lymphedema specialist and Reiki master, “Engaging Your Mind & Spirit in the Healing Process.”
To register for this Zoom session, call 712-325-8970 or email Carolyn@wingsofhope.org. Staff will assist you with technology.
