Wings of Hope suggests sharing your blessings through Gratitude Graffiti

Thanksgiving is just two weeks away, and the city’s eighth Gratitude Graffiti Project, sponsored by Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center, is underway.

The project will run through Thanksgiving.

“The eighth Gratitude Graffiti Project is intended to help people focus on what they are thankful for this year and communicate what is going right in their lives,” a press release from Wings of Hope stated.

At designated Gratitude Stops around the city, visitors can write down something they are thankful for and/or draw a happy face or other positive image. Host sites may have a banner, white board, large tablet or window where participants can express themselves.

Wings of Hope has designated a window between its office space and a hallway as its Gratitude Graffiti canvas. Other Gratitude Stops can be found at CHI Health Mercy Hospital, Council Bluffs Public Library, Firespring, Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and Risen Son Christian Village, according to Brenda Krivanek, administrative assistant at Wings of Hope.

Another option is to post something on Wings of Hope’s Facebook Gratitude Wall at facebook.com/groups/gratitudegraffiti. Just click, join and share your blessings with others.