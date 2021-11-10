Wings of Hope suggests sharing your blessings through Gratitude Graffiti

Thanksgiving is just two weeks away, and the city’s eighth Gratitude Graffiti Project, sponsored by Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center, is underway.
The project will run through Thanksgiving.
“The eighth Gratitude Graffiti Project is intended to help people focus on what they are thankful for this year and communicate what is going right in their lives,” a press release from Wings of Hope stated.
At designated Gratitude Stops around the city, visitors can write down something they are thankful for and/or draw a happy face or other positive image. Host sites may have a banner, white board, large tablet or window where participants can express themselves.
Wings of Hope has designated a window between its office space and a hallway as its Gratitude Graffiti canvas. Other Gratitude Stops can be found at CHI Health Mercy Hospital, Council Bluffs Public Library, Firespring, Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital and Risen Son Christian Village, according to Brenda Krivanek, administrative assistant at Wings of Hope.
Another option is to post something on Wings of Hope’s Facebook Gratitude Wall at facebook.com/groups/gratitudegraffiti. Just click, join and share your blessings with others.
Writing down what you are thankful for at a public Gratitude Stop can give an emotional boost to the person writing it and those who read it, Krivanek said.
“I think it’s important that we stop and think a minute and take stock of what we are thankful for,” she said. “Being grateful for it also gives us a minute to calm down.”
The Gratitude Graffiti Project originated in Maplewood, New Jersey in 2012 and is inspiring communities all over the world, the press release from Wings of Hope stated.
Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center was established in September 1994 to provide emotional support and guidance for patients, family members and health professionals. The organization offers support groups, private counseling, patient and family education, community resource referral, patient and family resource library and community educational opportunities. All services and programs are provided free of charge.
For more information, visit wingsofhope.org.