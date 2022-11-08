 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Wings of Hope to launch new Discovery Circle on coping tonight

  • 0
112421-cbn-news-wingsexpansion-p2

Carolyn Ettinger, program director at Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center, shows off the expansion of the organization’s facility, 427 E. Kanesville Blvd., Suite 202 in the Executive Building. The newly renovated area includes a meeting room with a big-screen monitor, kitchenette, therapy room and indoor healing garden. The large meeting room can be used for support group, staff and board meetings, as well as for presentations, videoconferences and ordinary tasks like stuffing envelopes, etc.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center is launching a new Discovery Circle series today (Nov. 8).

Exploring Anxiety and Building Your Inner Coping Action Plan will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for four straight Tuesdays via Zoom, according to a press release from Wings of Hope. The series is free and open to the public.

“The Discovery Circle is a way to learn and practice new skills in a gentle, accepting and supportive group format,” said Wings of Hope Executive Director Carolyn Ettinger, who will facilitate the series with Ann Jones, R.N., a member of the Wings of Hope Board of Directors.

Participants will do the following:

Explore the signs and symptoms of anxiety and the ways we experience it in our own lives

Learn ways to increase our self-awareness and renew our energy

People are also reading…

Examine a variety of coping ideas

Develop an inner coping action plan

To register, call 712-325-8970 or email Carolyn@wingsofhope.org.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sioux City Trump event brings supporters from far and wide

Sioux City Trump event brings supporters from far and wide

SIOUX CITY -- Though attendees of Thursday's rally for former President Donald Trump at the Sioux Gateway Airport came from a variety of cities and states, his supporters all had very similar answers when asked whether or not they would back a 2024 run by him. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

When could student loan borrowers know if they're actually getting relief?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert