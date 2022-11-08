Wings of Hope to launch new Discovery Circle on coping tonight

Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center is launching a new Discovery Circle series today (Nov. 8).

Exploring Anxiety and Building Your Inner Coping Action Plan will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for four straight Tuesdays via Zoom, according to a press release from Wings of Hope. The series is free and open to the public.

“The Discovery Circle is a way to learn and practice new skills in a gentle, accepting and supportive group format,” said Wings of Hope Executive Director Carolyn Ettinger, who will facilitate the series with Ann Jones, R.N., a member of the Wings of Hope Board of Directors.

Participants will do the following:

Explore the signs and symptoms of anxiety and the ways we experience it in our own lives

Learn ways to increase our self-awareness and renew our energy

Examine a variety of coping ideas

Develop an inner coping action plan

To register, call 712-325-8970 or email Carolyn@wingsofhope.org.