Wings of Hope winter gala promises to take supporters back to the 1970s

Boogie on back to the ‘70s at the Wings of Hope Cancer Support Center’s winter gala, Winter in the ‘70s … I Will Survive.

The event will run from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Mid-America Center, 1 Arena Way in Council Bluffs, so there’s no need to take a “Midnight Train to Georgia.”

After being separated from so many Wings of Hope supporters by the pandemic, Executive Director Carolyn Ettinger has a message for them: “Baby Come Back.”

“It’s been three years since we’ve been able to meet in person, and we’re looking forward to reconnecting with the community while raising money for a great cause,” she said. “I’ll Be There.”

Guests can enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks — whether it’s “Brandy” or “A Fifth of Beethoven” — and listen to hits from the ‘70s played by DeafAudio DJs. A dance troupe from the Adair Dance Academy in Omaha will perform to Abba’s “Dancing Queen,” and studio owner Julian Adair will teach attendees how to do the hustle and the electric slide. So even if you’re not a “Dancing Machine,” you can “Shake Your Booty.”

The fun will also include a “Name That Tune” contest that’s sure to tickle your ears.

The evening will include the premiere of a series of Wings of Hope videos created by Right Idea Media & Creative in Council Bluffs, offering a closer look at what Wings of Hope does to support cancer patients and their families. And in case you want to “Shop Around,” there will be silent, oral and program auctions, with Council Bluffs auctioneer Gail Hunter holding up the merchandise and singing, “I Just Want to Sell You Everything.”

Mary Nelson and Zach Williamson from KMTV 3 News Now will serve as emcees for the event, and all guests are invited to dress in iconic fashions from the decade – think bell bottoms, platform shoes or colorful clothing.

In conjunction with the gala, Wings of Hope is hosting three raffles. The first is a 2023 Chiefs Experience, which includes two tickets to a 2023 Kansas City Chiefs home game, a two-night hotel stay for two in the Kansas City metro and a few surprises. Tickets are $50 each and can be purchased online at wingsofhope.org/chiefs. The winner will be announced at the gala. You need not be present to win.

The second is the organization’s annual quilt raffle. Karen Krause of Council Bluffs has created a Block of the Month Quilt, and raffle tickets are $3 each or two for $5. You can purchase them online at wingsofhope.org/raffle or call 712-325-8970. Krause donates a quilt to Wings of Hope each year, and this raffle has helped the organization raise close to $65,000 since its inception. The winner will be announced at the gala.

The third is a 50/50 raffle that will be conducted at the gala.

The 2023 Wings of Hope Winter Gala is sponsored by the Scott Family Foundation, Heartland Oncology (American Oncology), CHI Health Mercy Hospital, The Daily Nonpareil, Hematology & Oncology Consultants, Hy-Vee, Methodist Jennie Edmundson Hospital, CHI Health, Doll Distributing, Brad & Patti Higginbotham, Iowa Western Community College, Tyson Foods, Frontier Savings Bank, Bloom Works Floral, Dallas Johnson Greenhouses, Schroer & Associates and TS Bank.

Tickets are $100 per person and include the hors d’oeuvres and drinks. Proceeds will support Wings of Hope’s annual operating budget. To purchase tickets to the event, visit wingsofhope.org/gala or call 712-325-8970.