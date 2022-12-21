Winter weather adjustments, closings

City, county declare snow emergency

The City of Council Bluffs declared that a snow emergency parking ban will go into effect at 5 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 21 and will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23.

The emergency parking ban applies to all streets posted as snow emergency routes by the City. A list of routes can be found here.

Under the ban, cars parked on designated routes are subject to a fine and/or towing at the owner's expense.

According to a Facebook post, Public works has been in 24-hour operations since Monday, "treating bridges and monitoring road conditions, and will remain in those shifts as long as necessary. Crews are currently on the streets watching for freezing rain and will be prepared to switch into full plow and de-icing operations as soon as necessary.

"As always, Public Works will remain on emergency routes until the snow subsides and emergency routes remain clear. With the forecasted gusting winds, it may be necessary for crews to remain on emergency routes while blowing and drifting snow continues, even after the snow has ended. Crews will move into residential areas as soon as possible."

Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Department has declared a snow emergency for the same hours as the city. Vehicles cannot be parked on or along any public county roadway during snow removal operations.

Plows will be unable to maintain clear roadways during rapid snow accumulation or high winds. The county advises against travel in blizzard conditions.

"Our operations will be most effective as the accumulation and swinds subside and visibility is restored," according to a press release. "Depending on storm severity, the cleanup may take up to 48 hours after the storm subsides."

Planning Commission reschedules

Due to inclement weather, tonight’s Planning Commission meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. in Library Meeting Room B.

Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce adjusts office hours

Due to the winter weather on its way, the CB Chamber announced Wednesday morning it has made adjustments to its office hours to assure the safety of its staff.

Beginning Wednesday at noon, the CB Chamber staff will be working remotely through noon on Friday, at which point we will close for the holiday. During this time, you can reach the CB Chamber staff by calling 712-325-1000 or emailing the employees directly.

Community Foundation adjusts hours

The Community Foundation for Western Iowa has adjusted its business hours. Starting today, Wednesday, at noon, its staff will be working remotely through the end of business hours on Thursday.

The office will also be closed Friday and Monday for the holidays. Visit givewesterniowa.org/contact-us to reach the team.

We will update as we see closings and information come in. Check back for updates.