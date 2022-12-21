 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Daily Nonpareil is partnering with American Family Insurance. John Dresher Agency Inc. who are sponsoring 1,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
top story

Winter weather adjustments, closings

  • Updated
  • 0
snow

A vehicle heads to towards East Pierce Street on Stutsman Street in Council Bluffs, Iowa in the snow on Friday.

 CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD

City, county declare snow emergency

The City of Council Bluffs declared that a snow emergency parking ban will go into effect at 5 p.m. tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 21 and will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23.

The emergency parking ban applies to all streets posted as snow emergency routes by the City. A list of routes can be found here.

Under the ban, cars parked on designated routes are subject to a fine and/or towing at the owner's expense.

According to a Facebook post, Public works has been in 24-hour operations since Monday, "treating bridges and monitoring road conditions, and will remain in those shifts as long as necessary. Crews are currently on the streets watching for freezing rain and will be prepared to switch into full plow and de-icing operations as soon as necessary.

People are also reading…

"As always, Public Works will remain on emergency routes until the snow subsides and emergency routes remain clear. With the forecasted gusting winds, it may be necessary for crews to remain on emergency routes while blowing and drifting snow continues, even after the snow has ended. Crews will move into residential areas as soon as possible."

Pottawattamie County Secondary Roads Department has declared a snow emergency for the same hours as the city. Vehicles cannot be parked on or along any public county roadway during snow removal operations.

Plows will be unable to maintain clear roadways during rapid snow accumulation or high winds. The county advises against travel in blizzard conditions.

"Our operations will be most effective as the accumulation and swinds subside and visibility is restored," according to a press release. "Depending on storm severity, the cleanup may take up to 48 hours after the storm subsides."

Planning Commission reschedules

Due to inclement weather, tonight’s Planning Commission meeting has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. in Library Meeting Room B.

Council Bluffs Area Chamber of Commerce adjusts office hours

Due to the winter weather on its way, the CB Chamber announced Wednesday morning it has made adjustments to its office hours to assure the safety of its staff.

Beginning Wednesday at noon, the CB Chamber staff will be working remotely through noon on Friday, at which point we will close for the holiday. During this time, you can reach the CB Chamber staff by calling 712-325-1000 or emailing the employees directly.

Community Foundation adjusts hours

The Community Foundation for Western Iowa has adjusted its business hours. Starting today, Wednesday, at noon, its staff will be working remotely through the end of business hours on Thursday.

The office will also be closed Friday and Monday for the holidays. Visit givewesterniowa.org/contact-us to reach the team.

We will update as we see closings and information come in. Check back for updates.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa police chief lied to buy machine guns, prosecutor says

Iowa police chief lied to buy machine guns, prosecutor says

A small town Iowa police chief has been indicted on federal charges that he abused his position to purchase more than two dozen machine guns. Adair Police Chief Brad Wendt and Robert Williams were both charged with making false statements about whether the police department in the town of less than 800 people wanted to buy the machine guns. Wendt's attorney didn't respond immediately Thursday afternoon while Williams' attorney said it's unfortunate his client was charged without investigators "sitting down to candidly review all the circumstances and the law.” Adair City Attorney Clint Fichter said Wendt remains the police chief at this point because the city had no advance notice of the charges before they were announced Thursday.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

'We can't let them enter': On the front lines with Ukrainian troops in Bakhmut

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert