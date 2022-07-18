Wisconsin man dies in motorcycle crash on I-80, near Underwood

A 41-year-old Wisconsin man was killed Saturday afternoon when his motorcycle crashed on I-80 near Underwood, Iowa.

Mark Hendricks, of Cleveland, Wisconsin, was heading west on I-80 when the motorcycle's rear tire suffered a blow out, which caused Hendricks to lose control, according to Iowa State Patrol. The crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m.

The motorcycle flipped several times, according to the crash report, and Hendricks struck the cable barriers in the median. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was transported to Cutler-O'Neill Funeral Home in Council Bluffs.