 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Wisconsin man dies in motorcycle crash on I-80, near Underwood

  • 0
Emergency light

A 41-year-old Wisconsin man was killed Saturday afternoon when his motorcycle crashed on I-80 near Underwood, Iowa.

Mark Hendricks, of Cleveland, Wisconsin, was heading west on I-80 when the motorcycle's rear tire suffered a blow out, which caused Hendricks to lose control, according to Iowa State Patrol. The crash occurred shortly after 2 p.m.

The motorcycle flipped several times, according to the crash report, and Hendricks struck the cable barriers in the median. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was transported to Cutler-O'Neill Funeral Home in Council Bluffs.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Exhibition shows weapons seized from Ukraine forces

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert