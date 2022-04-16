Wodtke Franks new Iowa West Foundation program officer

The Iowa West Foundation announce Michelle Wodtke Franks will be its new program officer.

According to the foundation, Franks brings more than 30 years of nonprofit and fund administration experience to Iowa West, most recently as executive director of Golden Hills Resource Conservation & Development. Franks said she is eager to braid together her work experiences, which include serving multiple counties in southwest Iowa, in support of the foundation’s philanthropic efforts.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Iowa West Foundation team,” Franks said in a release. “As someone who has worked in the nonprofit sector my whole career, I’ve seen firsthand how the Foundation has positively impacted the people and places of southwest Iowa. It is a privilege to be a part of that legacy, and to help shape the future for the region.”

As a program officer, Franks will handle due diligence for grant applications, community initiatives, and lead the management of the multi-year funding portfolio. Her success as a grant writer as well as a grant maker, program monitor, and contract manager will serve her well in her new role.

“I’ve had the honor of working across the table from Michelle over the past eight years and am excited to welcome her to the Foundation,” foundation Vice President Matthew Henkes said in the release. “Michelle has deep ties in many of our rural counties, where she is known as a servant leader. During her career she has successfully developed and implemented programs in each one of our focus areas. Her commitment and energy will be a great addition to our grants team.”