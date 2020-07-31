You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman drives car into lake, responders extract her from sinking vehicle
0 comments
breaking top story

Woman drives car into lake, responders extract her from sinking vehicle

Only $3 for 13 weeks
20200610_new_weather_3

An American robin takes flight from a sign post at Lake Manawa State Park on June 9.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

Police officers pulled a woman from a sinking car after she drove into Lake Manawa Thursday night in an attempted suicide.

The woman was threatening to drive her car into the lake before officers arrived shortly after 11:20 p.m., according to a release from the Council Bluffs Police Department.

When officers arrived, she drove into the lake from the boat ramp. One officer jumped onto the hood of the car and pulled her out through the window of the vehicle as it was sinking, police said. 

Both officers "swam her to the dock" and got her safely out of the water, police said. She was transported to a local hospital for mental health treatment. 

If you are experiencing a crisis, text the Crisis Text Line (HOME to 741741) or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255).

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News