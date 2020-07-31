Woman drives car into lake, responders extract her from sinking vehicle

Police officers pulled a woman from a sinking car after she drove into Lake Manawa Thursday night in an attempted suicide.

The woman was threatening to drive her car into the lake before officers arrived shortly after 11:20 p.m., according to a release from the Council Bluffs Police Department.

When officers arrived, she drove into the lake from the boat ramp. One officer jumped onto the hood of the car and pulled her out through the window of the vehicle as it was sinking, police said.

Both officers "swam her to the dock" and got her safely out of the water, police said. She was transported to a local hospital for mental health treatment.

If you are experiencing a crisis, text the Crisis Text Line (HOME to 741741) or call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255).

