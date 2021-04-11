Women’s conference will focus on healing

Hope-Net Ministries staff members and friends will host an in-person women’s conference from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 24 at First Church of the Nazarene, 2600 Ave. A.

The conference, “Broken to Beautiful,” will feature speakers addressing topics like overcoming traumatic circumstances, trusting again after betrayal and facing life with courage even in anxious times.

The keynote speaker will be Ruthie Oberg, former pastor at First Assembly of God Church in Council Bluffs. Ruthie and her husband, Shawn, have served as foster parents for 32 children, specializing in helping drug-addicted moms and babies reunite. She now works from denominational headquarters in Springfield, Missouri as a retreat speaker and mentor to young women in ministry.

Attendees can also choose two of three break-out sessions to participate in, including the following:

• Donna Hoefs, trauma healing coordinator with Fresh Hope of Omaha

• Lori McGoldrick, ministry coach with Mothers of Preschoolers

• Dee Johnston, founder of Healing Hearts Ministry of Omaha

The cost of the event is $25, which includes a light continental breakfast. Masks are required. Registration and payment may be done online at hopenetministries.org or by calling 402-718-0181.

