Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa awards $57,250 to six nonprofits in largest grant cycle yet; Elizabeth Smart to keynote inaugural Impact for Women Summit in October

“We are grateful to have the commitment and support of the Women’s Fund of Southwest Iowa,” said Kandace Miller, president and CEO of AIM. “This funding will allow us to expand the reach of our Southwest Iowa Tech Training Initiative to area schools and do a women-focused recruiting campaign. Through the Southwest Iowa Tech Training Initiative, we will help address the need for more tech professionals in the southwest Iowa region. By connecting interested parties to a comprehensive training program that aims to connect, develop and transition local talent to resources, mentors, and opportunities in technology, we will create new tech workers that will help the Southwest Iowa area thrive.”

Family, Inc. was awarded $10,000 to support their Maternal Health Program, a program that provides nursing education and psychosocial support to pregnant women in Pottawattamie and Mills Counties who are on Medicaid through six weeks postpartum. The Maternal Health Program’s explicit goal is to make sure more babies can celebrate their first birthday (prevent infant mortality) and improve birth outcomes, and accomplished through Family centered, community-based services.