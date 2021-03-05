Wood promoted to assistant fire chief

Council Bluffs firefighter Jim Wood was promoted from captain to assistant chief in a brief ceremony Thursday at Council Bluffs Fire Department Headquarters.

Wood has been with the department since 1996 and was promoted to captain in 2005. In 2014, he was one of five candidates for chief accepted into the selection process from the original 15 applicants. Current Fire Chief Justin James was ultimately chosen by Mayor Matt Walsh to become chief.

“It’s been a good career,” Wood said.

James said Wood is well respected and will be a good leader.

“He’s tried and worked very hard to end up very high on the list for a promotion — and, to be honest, he’s the right man for the job,” he said.

Wood will now be a shift commander and will have administrative duties at headquarters, he said.

“I’ll respond to fire calls on some of the bigger calls,” he said.

Previously, he worked on the line on truck No. 22.

Wood said he has enjoyed working for the department.