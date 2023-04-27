Local workers, union officials and community leaders will gather Friday to remember workers who died or suffered illness or injury while on the job.

International Workers’ Memorial Day will be marked at 6 p.m. at Bayliss Park, 100 Pearl St. in downtown Council Bluffs, and the public is invited to participate.

The names of all Iowa workers lost on the job during 2022 will be read aloud, according to a news release. Mayor Matt Walsh will issue a proclamation for Workers’ Memorial Day, and City Council member Steve Gorman, a retired firefighter, will share remarks and call for stronger worker protections in Iowa and across the country.

"Local labor leaders will focus on the need to continue the fight for safe working conditions as a fundamental right, and the need for workers to have the right to organize in their workplaces to win safer working conditions and a better life," according to a news release from the Western Iowa Labor Federation.

International Workers' Memorial Day is held annually on April 26. Unions and others call on elected leaders and employers to protect workers from contagious disease, violence and heat illness, among other hazards faced on the job.