Workforce roundtable to be held Wednesday
A Council Bluffs workforce roundtable will be hosted by Iowa Workforce Development on Wednesday to help address the workforce shortage in Iowa.

Those who attend will receive information regarding workforce strategies to adopt to help meet their needs.

“Available resources will also be highlighted that help with hiring and retraining, collaborating with community and education partners, upskilling employees and removing barriers such as childcare concerns that sometimes can block Iowans from entering the workforce,” a press release said.

The roundtable will be held at IowaWORKS, 300 W. Broadway Suite 103, from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Parking is available inside the Omni Centre parking garage in the visitor parking stalls.

“Employers, local business members and educators are encouraged to attend,” the release said. “In conjunction with the roundtables, Iowa Workforce Development will lead a support team to conduct workforce needs assessments for interested local employers onsite.”

Employers who would like to host a workforce assessment can send an email to iwdassessments@iwd.iowa.gov.

